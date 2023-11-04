Mark Zuckerberg suffers serious injury while training for MMA fight

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared Friday the aftermath of a serious knee injury.

The billionaire-turned-MMA-enthusiast posted on Instagram that he had torn his ACL while sparring. He also stated that he was training in preparation for a fight that was originally slated for “early next year.”

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. … Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Zuckerberg noted that he is still looking forward to pushing through with the fight, which will now be “delayed a bit” due to his ACL injury.

The 39-year-old Facebook executive was linked to a potential fight against fellow billionaire and social media mogul Elon Musk. However, no fight ever materialized and even led Zuckerberg to call out Musk for not taking the planning stage seriously.

Zuckerberg got into mixed martial arts in 2020 during the early portion of the global pandemic. Given his over-$100 billion net worth, it’s no surprise that he’s been able to undergo training with some major names in combat sports over the years.