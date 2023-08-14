Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk for not taking fight seriously

Is the billionaire brawl between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about to fall apart? The Meta CEO’s latest message does not bode well for the fight’s chances of actually happening.

The potential fight between Musk and Zuckerberg has been talked about for months now. Last week, Musk even revealed his ongoing negotiations for an unorthodox overseas venue to hold their bout.

However, Zuckerberg apparently does not think that Musk is taking their fight — and mixed martial arts as a whole — seriously. The Facebook founder sent a message on Threads suggesting that it is “time to move on.” Zuckerberg remains open to the fight if Musk ever “gets serious” about setting a formal date and event proper.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” said Zuckerberg. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

While plans for the social media smackdown appear to be falling through, a message like this from Zuckerberg is hardly an indication that it will never happen. If anything, public callouts and broken negotiations have been part of the process behind a lot of big fights in recent memory.

One key difference, however, is that pre-fight posturing is often done in order to draw a more favorable purse or revenue split for the fighter’s camp. With the fighters being worth over $300 billion, it will be interesting to see how Musk responds to Zuckerberg’s callout.