Saturday, March 6, 2021

Petr Yan apologizes to Aljamain Sterling on Twitter for illegal knee

March 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Petr Yan

Petr Yan apologized to Aljamain Sterling on Twitter Saturday night after being disqualified from their fight due to an illegal knee.

Yan and Sterling were in the fourth round of their bantamweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. Sterling had a leg on the mat when Yan drilled him with a knee to the head.

Yan, who was leading two rounds to one on the judges’ cards, was disqualified from the fight due to the illegal move. That marked the first time a UFC title changed hands due to a disqualification.

Yan felt badly about the move and apologized via Twitter. He called it a “big mistake.”

This is only Yan’s second professional MMA loss and first since he joined the UFC.

Sterling says he is ready and willing to fight Yan again.

Sterling, 31, is now 20-3. Yan is 15-2.

