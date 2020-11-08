Ramiz Brahimaj nearly loses ear during loss to Max Griffin

Ramiz Brahimaj lost to Max Griffin via third-round TKO in their fight at UFC Vegas 13 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., and he nearly lost an ear in the process.

The fight was stopped after Brahimaj took an elbow to his left ear. Brahimaj’s ear was literally dangling off the side of his head following the elbow. Brahimaj was grabbing his ear to hold it in place but simultaneously seemed to wonder why the fight was being stopped.

Brahimaj’s effort was valiant, but the referee didn’t change his decision.

Griffin is now 16-8 following the win.