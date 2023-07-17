Ronda Rousey shares who her dream MMA opponent is

Ronda Rousey has a very clear dream opponent in case she ever returns to MMA.

US Weekly on Saturday published a list of 25 items Rousey shared about herself. The current WWE performer revealed that her dream MMA opponent is Gina Carano.

“My dream opponent would be Gina Carano. She’s a pioneer for women’s MMA, and I can’t think of a better way to say thank you than to whoop her a–,” Rousey told US Weekly (censored by LBS).

Prior to Rousey exploding in popularity with the UFC, Carano helped women’s MMA gain mainstream attention. Carano fought professionally eight times between 2006-2009. She went 7-0 before losing to Cris Cyborg in a Strikeforce fight. Carano then left MMA for a career in movies.

Rousey, who is nearly five years younger than Carano, was inspired by Carano’s performances to pursue a professional MMA career. Rousey first fought professionally in 2011.

Both women seem to have left MMA behind a long time ago — especially Carano. At least with Rousey there are still some rumors about her potential return. Carano hasn’t fought in 14 years.