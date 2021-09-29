Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne announce birth of baby daughter

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne on Monday announced the birth of their baby daughter.

Rousey shared photos on Instagram that show their baby’s arm/hand on her body and then on Travis’ body. Rousey’s caption also shared the baby girl’s name: La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

In case you are wondering about the girl’s name, Browne is from Hawaii and his father is a native Hawaiian. Browne’s middle name is Kuualiialoha.

Rousey, 34, has talked for a few years about her plans to start a family with Browne. She was pretty thrilled to announce her pregnancy earlier this year. And now their child has arrived.

This is Rousey’s first child and Browne’s third (he has two sons from a previous marriage).

Browne and Rousey have been together since 2015.