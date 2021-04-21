Ronda Rousey announces she is pregnant

Ronda Rousey has spoken openly for the last two years about wanting to get pregnant with her husband Travis Browne, and the couple is finally expecting.

Rousey and Browne announced in a YouTube video on Wednesday morning that Rousey is four months pregnant. The couple shared an inside look at the appointment they had when they found out back in January that they have a baby on the way. Rousey said there is “definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later.”

You can see the video below:

“Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and positivity to get us to this point,” Rousey said. “We’re really excited for you all to meet (censored) just like we are.”

A graphic flashed throughout the video that said “GENDER REVEAL TO COME!” Rousey was censored with the graphic when she either said the name of the baby or gender, so it sounds like her and Travis have found out already.

Rousey signed with the WWE back in 2017 after walking away from her successful MMA career. Her original contract ran through 2021, but the former UFC champion left wrestling in 2019 and said she and Travis were going to work on getting pregnant. She continued with her career in acting and suffered a gruesome injury while filming a television show for FOX.

Rousey and Browne, also a former MMA fighter, have been together since 2015. They got married in August 2017.