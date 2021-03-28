 Skip to main content
Stipe Miocic taken to hospital after UFC 260 loss

March 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic was taken to the hospital as a precaution after losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Miocic beat Ngannou in 2018 for his third defense of his UFC Heavyweight Championship. But Ngannou beat him this time, knocking him out in the second round of their fight to become the new heavyweight champ.

Ngannou caught Miocic with big left hands twice in the second round. The first knocked Miocic into the cage and led to plenty of follow-up damage. Then about 10 seconds later, Ngannou dropped Miocic for good with a huge left.

The defeat marked Miocic’s first since his loss to Daniel Cormier in 2018. He was taken to the hospital after the loss for a CT scan, according to the UFC.

Miocic, 38, is now 20-4. 18 of his 24 professional fights have ended in knockouts.

