Stipe Miocic taken to hospital after UFC 260 loss

Stipe Miocic was taken to the hospital as a precaution after losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Miocic beat Ngannou in 2018 for his third defense of his UFC Heavyweight Championship. But Ngannou beat him this time, knocking him out in the second round of their fight to become the new heavyweight champ.

Ngannou caught Miocic with big left hands twice in the second round. The first knocked Miocic into the cage and led to plenty of follow-up damage. Then about 10 seconds later, Ngannou dropped Miocic for good with a huge left.

The defeat marked Miocic’s first since his loss to Daniel Cormier in 2018. He was taken to the hospital after the loss for a CT scan, according to the UFC.

Stipe Miocic was transported to the hospital for a precautionary CT Scan, per the UFC. #UFC260 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 28, 2021

Miocic, 38, is now 20-4. 18 of his 24 professional fights have ended in knockouts.