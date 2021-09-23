Tyron Woodley announces decision on Jake Paul tattoo

Tyron Woodley has made a decision regarding the Jake Paul tattoo.

Woodley and Paul met in the boxing ring at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 29. The fight marked Woodley’s first ever as a pro boxer; he is a wrestler-turned-MMA fighter.

Paul beat Woodley via split decision. Paul told Woodley that he would need to get a tattoo saying “I love Jake Paul” in order to have a rematch.

Woodley hasn’t committed to the tattoo, until now.

The 39-year-old told Ariel Helwani on Wednesday that he is probably going to get the tattoo on Saturday.

Very important, impactful, breaking news on a Wednesday night: Tyron Woodley just told @arielhelwani on IG Live that he’s probably getting the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo Saturday. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) September 23, 2021

Once Woodley gets the tattoo, the two can proceed with scheduling a rematch.

Woodley earned $2 million in base pay for his fight with Paul, plus a cut of the pay-per-view sales.

Maybe another $2 million (or more) is worth the tattoo for Woodley. Plus, he can always cover it up afterwards!