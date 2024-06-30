UFC 303 fighter delivers vicious KO in under 20 seconds

UFC 303 on Saturday featured one of the quickest knockouts of the year courtesy of bantamweight Payton Talbott at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Talbott (9-0-0) connected on a face-altering right straight against Yanis Ghemmouri (12-3-0) just 13 seconds into the fight. The blow immediately sent Ghemmouri to the canvas.

Talbott fighter then finished off Ghemmouri with a barrage of punches that forced the referee to call the fight in 19 seconds flat.

PAYTON TALBOTT LIVES UP TO THE HYPE IN 20 SECONDS #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/qikfet5p23 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 30, 2024

Talbott also celebrated in style with his best Simone Biles impression.

A few MMA fans saw Talbott as one of the young fighters to watch out for on the UFC 303 preliminary card. The rising star did not disappoint.

Talbott was added to the UFC 303 card after having won his first three fights in the UFC octagon. Talbott gained some notoriety following a similarly electric knockout against his last opponent Cameron Saaiman.

The 25-year-old at least gave Saaiman the decency of going one round before scoring a vicious KO in the first 20 seconds of round two. Talbott didn’t show Ghemmouri the same courtesy.

Talbott was not ranked among the UFC’s top 15 contenders in the bantamweight division entering Saturday’s fight. That could very well change after his latest knockout victory.