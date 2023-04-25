Warrant issued for Nate Diaz over street fight in New Orleans

MMA fighter Nate Diaz is in some trouble over street fight he was involved in on Saturday morning in New Orleans.

New Orleans police issued a felony warrant for Diaz on suspicion of second-degree battery. Diaz was seen putting a tall blond-haired man in a guillotine choke hold that apparently made the man lose consciousness.

Diaz initially appeared to put his hands up like he did not want to get involved.

Former UFC Superstar Nate Diaz catches some dude in a Ninja Choke and puts him to Sleep during a Street Fight last night…

[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/ZmPcW3pBAu — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) April 22, 2023

New Orleans police released the following statement on the matter:

“At or about 2:10am on Saturday April 22- NOPD’s Bourbon Street. Promenade officers and supervisors were alerted to a large altercation in the 400 block of Bourbon St,” the statement read. “The officers were able to disperse the crowd. Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid. After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nate Diaz. He has been charged with second degree battery. He is not in custody at this time.”

Diaz was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila for a fight at Misfits Boxing 6. Diaz got into it with Rodney Peterson, who is a social media influencer with a 1-0 boxer record.

Peterson just so happens to resemble Logan Paul, who is the brother of Jake Paul. Diaz is set to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match in August.

Reporter Dan Wetzel says that Diaz appearing to be defensive in the first video could help the MMA fighter’s legal argument against the battery charge. Wetzel also included video of a different angle of the incident:

Authorities in New Orleans have issued a warrant on felony battery for combat sports star Nate Diaz following a huge street fight there over the weekend. However, there is video that appears to show Diaz not fighting and trying to avoid confrontation before being engaged by a… pic.twitter.com/j4s6rL3uRg — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 25, 2023

Diaz is 21-13 in his MMA career. He fought in the UFC for most of his career but recently became a free agent. He is known for his submission win over Conor McGregor in 2016, which was McGregor’s first ever loss in the UFC.