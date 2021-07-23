Irish gymnast’s video proves ‘no-sex beds’ at Olympics are a myth

There was some talk recently that the beds at the Olympics were specifically designed to discourage sexual intimacy among athletes in the Olympic Village. One gymnast disproved that notion.

American track-and-field athlete Paul Chelimo went viral over the weekend for sharing photos of the beds at the Olympics in Tokyo. Chelimo described the beds of “made of cardboard.” He suggested the reason for this was to cut down on athletes getting intimate with each other.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Well, Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan called B.S. on that story.

Mcclenaghan posted a video on Twitter of himself jumping on the bed to prove it can withstand heavy-duty action. In the video, Mcclenaghan called the “no-sex” talk “fake news.”

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

So there you have it.

The Olympic Village is notorious for being a haven for athletes hooking up. Even the environmentally-friendly beds won’t stop that.