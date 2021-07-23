 Skip to main content
Irish gymnast’s video proves ‘no-sex beds’ at Olympics are a myth

July 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rhys Mcclenaghan Olympics bed

There was some talk recently that the beds at the Olympics were specifically designed to discourage sexual intimacy among athletes in the Olympic Village. One gymnast disproved that notion.

American track-and-field athlete Paul Chelimo went viral over the weekend for sharing photos of the beds at the Olympics in Tokyo. Chelimo described the beds of “made of cardboard.” He suggested the reason for this was to cut down on athletes getting intimate with each other.

Well, Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan called B.S. on that story.

Mcclenaghan posted a video on Twitter of himself jumping on the bed to prove it can withstand heavy-duty action. In the video, Mcclenaghan called the “no-sex” talk “fake news.”

So there you have it.

The Olympic Village is notorious for being a haven for athletes hooking up. Even the environmentally-friendly beds won’t stop that.

