 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 28, 2021

Katie Ledecky swims blazing anchor as US takes silver in women’s 4x200m relay

July 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Katie Ledecky

The US did not win the 4×200 meter freestyle relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on Katie Ledecky’s part.

Ledecky swam anchor in the relay and entered the pool trailing Australia by a length, and China by about two lengths. It didn’t take long for Ledecky to surpass Australia. She set her sight on China as well, but ran out of distance to overtake first place. The Chinese relay team ended up setting a world record with a time of 7:40.33.

Even though the US was not able to take gold, Ledecky still posted the fastest split among all swimmers in the event. Her split of 1:53.76 beat the entire field.

The relay teams went so fast that China, US and Australia all surpassed the previous world record time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus