 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 24, 2022

Michael Phelps announces his father has died

October 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Michael Phelps at a press conference

Aug 14, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps (USA) speaks during a press conference in MPC Samba at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit:

Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news.

Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father.

“You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad and I will miss you rip dad,” Phelps wrote.

Phelps’ parents got divorced when he was young, which resulted in a strained relationship between him and his father. Many fans took note of the fact that Fred was not at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when Michael was dominating in the pool. According to a 2016 article in Sports Illustrated, the two began to repair their relationship after Michael checked into rehab following his second DUI arrest in 2014.

Fred, a former Maryland State Trooper, played college football at Fairmont State College in West Virginia. He tried out for the then-Washington Redskins in the 1970s.

Article Tags

Michael Phelps
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus