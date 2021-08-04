Noah Lyles creates photo finish after easing up in 200m semifinal

Noah Lyles created some unnecessary drama in his men’s 200m semifinal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Lyles was in front during the race but eased up as he approached the finish line. Slowing down gave other sprinters the opportunity to catch him, and they did.

As a result, Lyles ended up with the same time as Canada’s Aaron Brown and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh at 19.99.

“Just slowed down a little too early. Probably should have ran through the line,” Lyles admitted to NBC after the race.

Lyles was actually given a third-place finish in the semis despite having the same time as the other two competitors. He had to wait and see if the time would be good enough for the finals, and it was. Now, Lyles is saying he will win the gold medal. To do so, he better not slow up in the finals.