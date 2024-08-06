Filipino Olympic gold medalist’s funny list of incentives goes viral

The Philippines entered the 2024 Paris Olympics with just one gold medal in the country’s 100 years of participating in the event. One diminutive man tripled the nation’s total in a matter of two days and got rewarded handsomely for it.

Carlos Yulo, a 4’11” Olympic men’s gymnast, carried the Philippines on his back with two gold medals at the Paris Games.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old won gold in the men’s floor exercise with a score of 15.000 in the final.

After becoming the first Filipino male to ever stand in the middle of an Olympic podium, Yulo did it again just one day later. The man endearingly referred to as “Caloy” decisively won the individual men’s vault final. He was once again the only athlete to breach the 15-point mark in the event.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! 🇵🇭

Carlos Yulo is a two-time Olympic champion! Two golds in two days! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/iZHuQrDv2o — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 4, 2024

Yulo’s back-to-back gold medals sent Filipino fans into a frenzy on social media.

Not only did Carlos win this second gold medal at the #Olympics2024Paris, he won it decisively! LOOK at those numbers. Congratulations, Carlos Yulo! We're all Pinoy today.#gymnastics #gymnasticsphilippines pic.twitter.com/hYDJs8rdjb — Ramona Diaz (@CineDiaz) August 4, 2024

IT TOOK US 100 YEARS TO HEAR LUPANG HINIRANG 🇵🇭 TWO NIGHTS IN A ROW WHILE THE WHOLE WORLD IS WATCHING! 😭😭😭 Thank you so much for the pride and historic moment, @c_edrielzxs! You are the Greatest Of All Time, Carlos Yulo! 🐐 #LabanPilipinas #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/9y5JoJpKeu — alexcerado (@alexcerado) August 4, 2024

The Coronation of Napoleon, by Jacques-Louis David, 1804, 📸 by Volker Minkus pic.twitter.com/zArgBgy7XP — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 4, 2024

A lot of fans also obsessed over the insane amount of incentives Yulo earned from winning Olympic gold. Apart from winning tens of millions of Philippine pesos from both the local government and private firms, Caloy was also promised a condo unit worth an estimated $414,000. The condo was initially a two-bedroom unit but got upgraded to three bedrooms when he won a second medal. That’s one way to upgrade your real estate portfolio.

The list even includes smaller prizes such as a voucher worth around $20,000 to spend in a department store, unlimited entry at a local buffet chain, and a lifetime supply of ramen. The last one doesn’t exactly go well with one of his more peculiar incentives — unlimited colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations.

Carlos Yulo is the first male Olympic gold medalist in Philippine history 🇵🇭 In addition to cash, he's already set to receive:

• A lifetime supply of ramen

• A fully furnished, 2BR condo

• A house, gifted by the government

• Free colonoscopies and gastroenterology consults pic.twitter.com/xhxkDFdXh9 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 5, 2024

CARLOS YULO HAS TWO GOLD MEDALS THE MAN TRIPLED THE NUMBER OF PHILIPPINES GOLD MEDALS EVER FROM ONE TO THREE IN 24 HOURS. MAY THIS MAN ENJOY ALL THE FREE COLONOSCOPIES HE CAN GET. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🏅🏅 pic.twitter.com/m2OQYNdQ58 — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) August 4, 2024

DOUBLE THE GOLD, DOUBLE THE REWARDS 🥇🥇 After snaring a second gold medal in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault finals on Sunday, Aug. 4, more rewards and monetary incentives are expected to come Yulo’s way. READ: https://t.co/YAh6Wtzkr4 pic.twitter.com/RG48iykVWo — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) August 5, 2024

The Philippines joined Japan, China, and the United States as the only countries with multiple gold medals in gymnastics in the Paris Olympics. The difference is that the latter three countries have already combined for over 150 Olympic medals in the 2024 games and counting. Yulo has the only two medals for the Philippines thus far.

The Philippines earned its first gold medal in history during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Women’s weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz was the first Filipino Olympic athlete to achieve the feat.

Yulo likely has his sights set for more Olympic glory at the 2028 games in Los Angeles. Hopefully he doesn’t eat too much unlimited ramen before then.