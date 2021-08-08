 Skip to main content
Video: Karch Kiraly had great reaction about gold medal

August 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Karch Kiraly

The US women’s indoor volleyball team won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the finals on Saturday. Few people were happier about the win than Karch Kiraly.

Kiraly won three gold medals as a volleyball player. At Tokyo, he led the US women’s team to its first ever gold medal.

He said after their semifinals victory that he wanted them to experience the feeling of standing atop the podium after winning a gold medal.

They came through against Brazil, and Kiraly was unbelievably emotional.

That was beautiful. The women’s team was not the sharpest in the prelims, but then they rallied and dominated in the knockout stage, not dropping a set.

Kiraly has now been a key part of four gold medal wins in volleyball at the Olympics.

