Video: Karch Kiraly had great reaction about gold medal

The US women’s indoor volleyball team won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the finals on Saturday. Few people were happier about the win than Karch Kiraly.

Kiraly won three gold medals as a volleyball player. At Tokyo, he led the US women’s team to its first ever gold medal.

He said after their semifinals victory that he wanted them to experience the feeling of standing atop the podium after winning a gold medal.

I want this program to experience standing at the top of the podium. I have no other words." Coach Karch Kiraly holding back tears of joy after the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team secures its first Olympic gold medal. #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory @usavolleyball pic.twitter.com/O9PDopI9B9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

They came through against Brazil, and Kiraly was unbelievably emotional.

"Not only are they badasses, but they are now GOLD MEDALISTS!" Hear from coach Karch Kiraly and Haleigh Washington after winning GOLD! #TokyoOlympics x @USAVolleyball x @TeamUSA x #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/yUtR3rxWV9 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

That was beautiful. The women’s team was not the sharpest in the prelims, but then they rallied and dominated in the knockout stage, not dropping a set.

Kiraly has now been a key part of four gold medal wins in volleyball at the Olympics.