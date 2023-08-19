Robert Quinn facing 7 charges after bizarre hit-and-run incident

Veteran NFL defensive end Robert Quinn is in trouble after a bizarre alleged hit-and-run incident that took place in South Carolina this week.

Blair Sabol and Kevin Bilodeau of Live 5 News in Charleston, S.C. reported on Friday that Quinn is facing multiple criminal charges after neighbors reported that he hit and damaged several cars on Tuesday night before fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident took place in the Carrington Chase community of Summmerville, S.C. Quinn, a native of nearby Ladson, is accused of hitting four cars, a gate, and a light post. The two-time All-Pro Quinn also allegedly assaulted a woman (Lisa Ball, whose vehicles were among those damaged at the scene) when she asked him about what happened.

“He was very belligerent,” Ball was quoted as saying of Quinn. “He kept saying, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it. I’ll buy you new cars. I’ll buy you [a] new car. Let’s go to the dealership,’ I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice.”

Quinn then allegedly sped away from the scene. Incident reports add that a responding officer observed a partially empty bottle of Crown Royal Apple whiskey in Quinn’s vehicle. You can read the full report by Live 5 News here.

The 33-year-old Quinn was ultimately hit with seven criminal charges in connection with the incident — third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage, striking a highway fixture, and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic incident. Police say Quinn turned himself in on Friday and later attended a bond hearing at a local municipal court.

Quinn is a former first-round draft pick who has 12 years of NFL experience. On top of making All-Pro teams in 2013 and 2021, Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler who co-led the NFL in forced fumbles in 2014 and has 102.0 career sacks. He split time last year between Chicago and Philadelphia but is still unsigned for the 2023 campaign.

This is not the first time that Quinn has gotten into trouble either. He pled guilty to a charge of Failure to Exercise a High Degree of Care in 2012 after getting arrested on DWI charges following a single-car crash in Missouri. Quinn was also suspended by the NFL in 2019 over a violation of the league’s drug policy.