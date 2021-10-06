 Skip to main content
Soccer player William Ribeiro charged with attempted murder after attacking ref

October 6, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

William Ribeiro referee attack

A Brazilian soccer player who violently attacked a referee during a game earlier this week was arrested and is facing a serious charge.

William Ribeiro, who plays for São Paulo de Rio Grande, attacked a referee during Monday’s match against Guarani de Venancio Aires when he became irate that he did not get a call. A video showed Ribeiro shove the ref to the ground and then ruthlessly kick him in the head.

Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium minutes after the incident.

As TMZ notes, local authorities said on Tuesday that Ribeiro has been charged with attempted murder.

“His attack was very strong and violent, kicking the referee in the head and making him pass out,” a law enforcement official said. “The referee had no chance of defending himself.”

Delvid Goulart Pereira, the president of São Paulo-RS, said the club was “deeply ashamed” by the incident and that Ribeiro’s contract has been terminated.

The referee was taken to a local hospital following the incident. He was released on Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen an athlete arrested for violently attacking a referee during competition.

