WWE legend Tammy Sytch arrested over alleged threat with scissors

WWE legend Tammy Sytch was arrested Thursday and charged with illegally possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats. The charges allegedly stemmed from a domestic incident that could have ended very badly.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, police in New Jersey say Sytch — who was known as “Sunny” during her wrestling days — threatened to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors. It’s unclear what led to the altercation.

An officer who witnessed the incident said Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air toward the victim” and threatened to kill him. The officer believed that Sytch was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Sytch, 49, was arrested on three charges and was still in custody as of Friday. She has been arrested numerous times in the past. The last was an arrest in February 2019 for driving while under the influence. That was one of six DUI arrests for Sytch. She spent eight months in jail in 2018.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She was considered the original WWE Diva.