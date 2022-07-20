Alex Morgan one-ups Cameron Smith with trophy celebration of her own

While Cameron Smith might have said “hold my beer” this past weekend, Alex Morgan is saying “hold my margarita.”

The USWNT star Morgan played the role of hero against Canada during the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday. With the score tied at 0-0 in the 78th minute, Morgan delivered the decisive goal on a penalty kick to lift the United States to a 1-0 victory.

ALEX MORGAN GIVES THE @USWNT THE LEAD FROM THE SPOT. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/NCkZs8Dbb6 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 19, 2022

Morgan celebrated the victory, which also clinched the United States a berth in the 2024 Olympics, in style. She was inspired by Smith, who just won The Open Championship over the weekend. After his victory, Smith said that he was going to celebrate by seeing how many beers fit into the Claret Jug, the trophy presented to the winner.

Not to be outdone, Morgan decided to fill up the CONCACAF trophy she had just won with margaritas. She was able to fit roughly 20 margaritas into the trophy and tweeted out a picture of her spoils.

Needed to find out myself… estimated 20 margaritas 🏆 https://t.co/hevQX8bfZY pic.twitter.com/yAVjT90mZS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 19, 2022

While a 20-margarita celebration is quite a feat, this was Morgan’s third career CONCACAF Championship win. The celebration probably felt a little sweeter for Smith, who just won his very first major title. Oh, and Smith also did actually find out exactly how many beers the Claret Jug holds.