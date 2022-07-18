Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday.

After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.

Cameron Smith gives us the answer we've been waiting for… Two beers fit in the Claret Jug 🍻 pic.twitter.com/EQiJJw3229 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 18, 2022

Smith probably celebrated with more than two beers, but we now know how many he was able to drink from the Open Championship trophy in one sitting.

Many are wondering if Smith will be the next PGA Tour superstar to jump to LIV Golf now that he has continued with his breakthrough season. The 28-year-old reportedly has a massive offer on the table if he wants to go that route.