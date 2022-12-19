Argentina fan goes viral for incredible World Cup prediction

Lionel Messi may have cemented himself as the greatest soccer player of all time when he led Argentina to a win over France in the World Cup final on Sunday, and one fan has known for nearly eight years exactly how the story would unfold.

An Argentina fan named Jose Miguel Polanco made a prediction on Twitter back in 2015 that went viral after his team defeated France in arguably the best match in history. On March 20, 2015, Polanco confidently tweeted that Messi will win the World Cup on Dec. 18, 2022 and cement his legacy as the greatest player ever.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

Some wondered how Polanco could have possibly predicted the exact date, but he sent the tweet not long after FIFA confirmed that the 2022 World Cup final would be played in Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022.

As you might expect, Polanco is ecstatic. Many people wondered if he put any money on the game years ago, as that would have led to a hefty payout. Polanco said he does not gamble and believes betting is ruining soccer.

“The bets are destroying soccer, they are going to ruin the most beautiful and pure sport on the planet. I don’t bet on any sports,” he wrote, according to a Google translate.

Messi scored two goals in a back-and-forth match that featured nonstop excitement. He led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 2016. Some incredible drone footage showed how the people of Buenos Aires celebrated the feat.