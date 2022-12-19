Incredible drone footage of Buenos Aires after World Cup win goes viral

Argentina on Sunday won the World Cup in Qatar, and the country was partying in celebration.

The South American country won the World Cup for the first time since 1986 and third overall. After tying 3-3 in extra time, they beat France 4-2 on penalty kicks for the win.

In Buenos Aires, the roads were packed with people celebrating. This incredible video recorded from a drone shows what an incredible scene it was in Buenos Aires:

That was awesome.

Kylian Mbappe had a hat trick for France, but it wasn’t enough. Lionel Messi scored two goals and made his penalty kick to earn Man of the Match honors. Messi also won the Golden Ball as the best player in the event.