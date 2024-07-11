 Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Argentina brutally trolls Drake after Copa America victory over Canada

July 10, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Drake in a suit

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It continues to be a summer of Ls for rapper Drake.

Drake revealed this week that he bet $300,000 on Canada to defeat Argentina during the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday. A native of Canada, Drake confidently posted about his wager to his Instagram Story.

Unfortunately for Drizzy, his bet quickly went awry. Argentina easily topped Canada 2-0 to advance to Sunday’s Copa America final (against the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal on the other side of the bracket).

After the match, Argentina’s official team page on X brutally trolled Drake. In a celebratory post, they wrote, “Not like us, not with us.” The phrase “Not Like Us” was also included in the image graphic that Argentina posted.

“Not Like Us” is the name of a very popular diss track by Kendrick Lamar aimed at Drake. The two rappers traded several diss tracks this year, but “Not Like Us” ended up being the most commercially successful, going to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. On the strength of that track (which was seen as a knockout punch on Drake), Lamar was universally crowned as the winner of the beef.

As for Drake’s bet on Canada, it was probably ill-advised to begin with. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina won the last Copa America tournament in 2021 and also went on to win the World Cup in 2022. There weren’t particularly tested by Canada on Tuesday either, using a quick goal by Julian Alvarez in the 22nd minute and then a Messi follow-up in the 51st minute to easily stamp out the Canadian flame.

Drake is obviously no stranger to bad bets and even continued on his tradition of gambling Ls a few weeks prior. But even as a proud Canadian, he probably should have known better than to go against Argentina, who have a ruthless history of trolling the opposition.

