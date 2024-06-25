Drake’s tragic betting slips resurface after Oilers lose Stanley Cup Final

The “Drake Curse” appears to be alive and well.

Drake has been known to bet pretty large sums on sporting events whenever he gets a chance. The Toronto native has also developed a reputation for being notoriously bad at picking winners.

Drake continued that trend this month. On June 6, the 37-year-old rapper posted a couple of his betting slips on Instagram each worth $500,000.

The first was for the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics. The second was for the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Both wagers went up in smoke within the span of a week.

THE BIGGEST LOSER OUT OF THE NBA & NHL PLAYOFFS!? AUBREY LOST $1M BETTING ON THE DALLAS MAVERICKS & EDMONTON OILERS TO WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP THE “DRAKE CURSE” IS REAL pic.twitter.com/DgEYo6gCCg — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) June 25, 2024

The Mavericks and Oilers each went down 0-3 to start their respective series.

Dallas eventually lost in five games. Edmonton battled back from a 0-3 hole to force a Game 7. However, the Oilers fell short on Monday as the Panthers outlasted them in a hard-fought 2-1 affair.

The caption on Drake’s post hinted that he had bet on the two teams out of loyalty. Drake, a Canadian, backed Edmonton out of respect. He also purchased a $15 million ranch in Texas earlier this year that he now calls home.

While loyalty is always admirable, it’s not exactly the smartest strategy to employ when making six-figure sports bets.