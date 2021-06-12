Christian Eriksen taken to hospital, in stable condition after collapsing

There is positive news regarding the health status of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen collapsed during the UEFA European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, a few minutes before halftime. He was given CPR and taken away on a stretcher.

The situation was frightening for many, but a photo shows that Eriksen was conscious and had raised his arm before exiting the stadium.

Getty Images official picture. Christian Eriksen seems conscious. All prayers and thoughts with Chris and his family pic.twitter.com/93PUM59ruZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

UEFA later said Eriksen had been taken to a hospital and stabilized.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

A previous photo showed how concerned his teammates were.

BREAKING: Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended. The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field. Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher. https://t.co/QHUIRrAmAf — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2021

Eriksen received medical attention for about 10 minutes before being carried off. The 29-year-old midfielder is one of the top players on the Danish national team.