Christian Eriksen taken to hospital, in stable condition after collapsing

June 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Christian Eriksen

There is positive news regarding the health status of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen collapsed during the UEFA European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, a few minutes before halftime. He was given CPR and taken away on a stretcher.

The situation was frightening for many, but a photo shows that Eriksen was conscious and had raised his arm before exiting the stadium.

UEFA later said Eriksen had been taken to a hospital and stabilized.

A previous photo showed how concerned his teammates were.

Eriksen received medical attention for about 10 minutes before being carried off. The 29-year-old midfielder is one of the top players on the Danish national team.

