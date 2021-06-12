Denmark-Finland Euro match suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Saturday’s UEFA European Championship match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during the game in Copenhagen.

Eriksen, Denmark’s star player, appeared fine until he suddenly staggered and collapsed to the pitch three minutes before halftime. Players from both teams rushed to him and urgently summoned the medical team. Eriksen appeared unresponsive and could be seen receiving CPR before Danish players effectively formed a wall around the scene to prevent television cameras from getting a further look.

Really scary stuff, Christian Eriksen just collapsed on the field.pic.twitter.com/j26x53ZLz2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 12, 2021

UEFA announced after Eriksen was down for several minutes that the match had been suspended. Players from both teams were clearly in emotional distress from witnessing the scene.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

The 29-year-old Eriksen plays his club soccer at Inter Milan in Italy. He has been named Danish Player of the Year five times, and is regarded as the best player on the national team.