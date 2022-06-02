Christian Pulisic has harsh comments for U.S. soccer fans

The U.S. men’s national soccer team beat Morocco 3-0 in an international friendly on Wednesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Although his team won the game, Christian Pulisic was not pleased with U.S. soccer fans.

In a post-match interview with ESPN, Pulisic called out fans for their poor turnout.

“To be honest, for whatever reason I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here,” Pulisic said. “Thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them.”

Christian Pulisic called out the lack of USMNT home fan support after their match against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/kyxBMDw20l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

Kyle Bonn of Sporting News tweeted that fewer than 20,000 people showed up to the stadium, and that Moroccan support was significant.

Wow. Christian Pulisic comes after Cincinnati #USMNT fanbase, saying “I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, if I’m being completely honest.” Attendence was just under 20,000 at TQL, and on-site reports indicate Moroccan support was significant. — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) June 2, 2022

Pulisic had a solid game for the fans who were in attendance.

The 23-year-old had an impressive first touch and assist to midfielder Brenden Aaronson in the 26th minute to give the United States a 1-0 lead. With his assist, Pulisic became the fastest player in U.S. men’s national team history to reach double-digit goals and assists.

THIS FIRST TOUCH BY CHRISTIAN PULISIC 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RY32C1r0zD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

Forwards Tim Weah and Haji Wright scored the other two goals for the United States, who entered Wednesday at No. 15 in the FIFA rankings.

It will be interesting to see if Pulisic’s comments will have any impact on fan attendance for the club’s two remaining home matches in June.

The United States play a friendly with Uruguay on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri. After that, they’ll play a CONCACAF National League game against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, Texas.