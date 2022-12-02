Christian Pulisic provides important clarification on his injury

Christian Pulisic is OK, and apparently the Christian Pulisic Juniors are OK as well.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the United States soccer star Pulisic spoke on the injury he suffered in the group stage finale against Iran. Pulisic scored the decisive goal that punched Team USA’s ticket to the round of 16 … but paid the price when he collided hard with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored (video here).

The 24-year-old winger Pulisic made some very important comments on Wednesday — he clarified that he did not get hit in the nuts on the play.

Christian Pulisic answers the question many people want to know: “I didn’t get hit in the balls.” #USMNT — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) December 1, 2022

Pulisic, who plays at the club level for English powerhouse Chelsea F.C., also told reporters that he is “doing everything in his power” to play on Saturday when the U.S. faces the Netherlands in the knockout stage (per FOX Sports).

Originally described as a groin issue, then as an abdominal issue, Pulisic’s injury was officially diagnosed as a pelvic contusion. He is labeled as day-to-day and has another several days to recover before Saturday’s crucial match.

American fans got a real scare when Pulisic was unable to finish the Iran match and had to be taken to the hospital because of the injury. But as seemed to be the case when Pulisic shared an awesome post from his hospital bed, it appears that he is doing largely alright.