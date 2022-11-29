Christian Pulisic goes viral for post from hospital bed after big USMNT win

The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday.

The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.

Unfortunately for Pulisic though, the decisive goal came at a cost. He collided hard with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand (video here) and remained down on the pitch for several minutes. While Pulisic eventually returned to finish out the rest of the half, he was subbed off at halftime for Brenden Aaronson, ending Pulisic’s day early. The 24-year-old was then taken to the hospital with what was described as an abdominal injury.

Christian Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury and went to the hospital for scans, per a U.S. Soccer spokesperson. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 29, 2022

Not to worry though because Pulisic is apparently just fine … this according to Pulisic himself. In a post to Snapchat from a hospital bed, Pulisic cheesed for the camera with the caption, “So f—ing proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry” (profanity edited by LBS).

Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅🇺🇸 (via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/zUM0Ewhbxw — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

As the runner-up in Group B behind England, the United States is now set to face the Netherlands, the winner of Group A, in the round of 16 on Saturday. The Netherlands, led by the likes of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, won on Tuesday as well in their group stage finale against Qatar.

Pulisic, meanwhile, was already a golden boy of sorts for the U.S. team. Now with his gritty heroics against Iran, Pulisic’s legend has only grown further.