Christian Pulisic trolled Mexico with ‘mirror’ message on shirt

November 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Christian Pulisic lifts up his shirt

Christian Pulisic trolled Mexico with a message written on his T-shirt during Friday night’s game.

The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pulisic entered the game in the 69th minute and scored on a header in the 74th minute for the first goal of the game.

Pulisic lifted up his shirt after he scored to reveal a message: “man in the mirror.”

What’s the story with the shirt? Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo (Memo) Ochoa said ahead of the game that Mexico is the mirror in which the US wants to see itself/copy.

So much for that. The US men’s national team has now won three straight matches against Mexico. And they won 2-0 despite Pulisic not starting since he’s coming back from an ankle injury.

