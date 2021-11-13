Christian Pulisic trolled Mexico with ‘mirror’ message on shirt

Christian Pulisic trolled Mexico with a message written on his T-shirt during Friday night’s game.

The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pulisic entered the game in the 69th minute and scored on a header in the 74th minute for the first goal of the game.

INSTANT.

IMPACT.@cpulisic_10 scores his 17th international goal, tying him with Michael Bradley, DaMarcus Beasley, and Earnie Stewart on the #USMNT all-time scoring leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/9vKOnFW9je — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 13, 2021

Pulisic lifted up his shirt after he scored to reveal a message: “man in the mirror.”

Memo Ochoa: "Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself" Christian Pulisic: pic.twitter.com/bm5B10N5Zi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 13, 2021

What’s the story with the shirt? Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo (Memo) Ochoa said ahead of the game that Mexico is the mirror in which the US wants to see itself/copy.

Think the Man in the Mirror on Pulisic’s shirt was re: this Memo remark https://t.co/FRt4aEul4A pic.twitter.com/a6nTPJeZL0 — Christine Cupo (@CCupo) November 13, 2021

So much for that. The US men’s national team has now won three straight matches against Mexico. And they won 2-0 despite Pulisic not starting since he’s coming back from an ankle injury.