 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 1, 2024

Christian Pulisic had contentious moment with referee after USMNT-Uruguay match

July 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Christian Pulisic pointing at FIFA referee Kevin Ortega after USMNT match against Uruguay

FIFA referee Kevin Ortega became public enemy No. 1 for most US soccer fans following the team’s exit Monday from the Copa America tournament. US team captain Christian Pulisic probably isn’t a big fan of him either.

The US men’s national soccer team lost 1-0 to Group C leaders Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Pulisic tried to shake Ortega’s hand after the game. But the referee refused, which prompted Pulisic to express his frustration toward Ortega instead.

The Uruguayans scored the match’s lone goal in the 66th minute. American fans believed the goal should have been ruled offside.

Ortega may not have been the official in charge of the offside ruling and subsequent video review, but the goal was far from the only contentious moment of officiating in the contest.

During the 33rd minute, Ortega appeared to be preparing to stop a Uruguay attack due to a US foul. However, he suddenly let the match play on as American defenders stopped to complain about what they thought was going to be a yellow card.

The sequence resulted in a clear shot on goal for Uruguay that was just barely blocked.

Ortega didn’t seem to give the US squad the same treatment on the other end. Ortega stopped play later in the half over a Uruguay handball despite the ball landing with Pulisic at a clear advantage.

American fans had plenty of reasons to be angry about the USMNT defeat against Uruguay — including the bizarre camera angle FOX used during the broadcast.

Article Tags

Christian PulisicKevin OrtegaSoccerTeam USA Soccer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus