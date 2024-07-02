Christian Pulisic had contentious moment with referee after USMNT-Uruguay match

FIFA referee Kevin Ortega became public enemy No. 1 for most US soccer fans following the team’s exit Monday from the Copa America tournament. US team captain Christian Pulisic probably isn’t a big fan of him either.

The US men’s national soccer team lost 1-0 to Group C leaders Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Pulisic tried to shake Ortega’s hand after the game. But the referee refused, which prompted Pulisic to express his frustration toward Ortega instead.

The referee refusing to shake Pulisic's hand pic.twitter.com/i2U01tlYE1 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 2, 2024

The Uruguayans scored the match’s lone goal in the 66th minute. American fans believed the goal should have been ruled offside.

This Uruguay goal was not ruled offside after review 👀 pic.twitter.com/Iu8mArQcnc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2024

Ortega may not have been the official in charge of the offside ruling and subsequent video review, but the goal was far from the only contentious moment of officiating in the contest.

During the 33rd minute, Ortega appeared to be preparing to stop a Uruguay attack due to a US foul. However, he suddenly let the match play on as American defenders stopped to complain about what they thought was going to be a yellow card.

The sequence resulted in a clear shot on goal for Uruguay that was just barely blocked.

Never seen this before… The ref pulls out a yellow card and then tells Uruguay to play on?? What the actual fk? Horrible officiating#USMNT #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/rIXTa3iID4 — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) July 2, 2024

These screenshots were taken ONE second apart. USMNT-Uruguay referee in a nutshell 😂 pic.twitter.com/4YPJEYzDZP — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 2, 2024

Ortega didn’t seem to give the US squad the same treatment on the other end. Ortega stopped play later in the half over a Uruguay handball despite the ball landing with Pulisic at a clear advantage.

Right when the USMNT looks to have an advantage, the official whistles the play dead pic.twitter.com/NHk0Hf7cxz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2024

Ref waits to see if there is an advantage, there is one… THEN the ref blows the whistle and stops Pulisic's attack?!?!? It's his first game in #CopaAmerica. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/8RGf4l9lVA — KC Soccer Journal (@KCSoccerJournal) July 2, 2024

American fans had plenty of reasons to be angry about the USMNT defeat against Uruguay — including the bizarre camera angle FOX used during the broadcast.