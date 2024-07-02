FOX used bizarre angle to broadcast USMNT-Uruguay soccer match

Several fans couldn’t help but complain about the odd camera angle FOX used during Monday’s broadcast of the Copa America soccer match between Uruguay and the US men’s national soccer team.

The United States lost 1-0 to Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The defeat officially knocked the USMNT out in the group stage of the 2024 Copa America tournament.

The bizarre camera angle became a huge talking point on social media as the game went on. The players on the pitch were barely visible given that the main camera appeared to be broadcasting from the nosebleed seats at Arrowhead.

Umm that camera angle is something #USMNT #steep — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) July 2, 2024

Fox decided to broadcast tonight’s USA-Uruguay match from the moon pic.twitter.com/jDTdtpnc3w — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 2, 2024

This camera angle for USMNT-Uruguay is making my head hurt pic.twitter.com/zJZsWYm8u5 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 2, 2024

Some fans felt like the camera angle was similar to the NFL’s all-22 camera, which is used in football to capture every player on the field in the frame.

Very high camera angle in an NFL stadium. As if it's the All-22 camera pic.twitter.com/OXCXcnXVj8 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 2, 2024

CONMEBOL and Fox quite literally set up the camera at Arrowhead in the same spot as the NFL’s all-22 camera 💀 pic.twitter.com/xYGj9N4EQN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) July 2, 2024

While FOX got a lot of heat for the puzzling camera placement, the decision doesn’t appear to be one they made consciously. The broadcast company stated that the CONMEBOL, the governing body of the tournament, decided on the camera angle.

Uruguay’s Mathías Olivera scored the lone goal off a rebound in the 66th minute. Despite protests from the American squad and its supporters, the goal was not ruled offside.

How is this not offside? pic.twitter.com/Pmw0aIbGKZ — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 2, 2024

Come on ref he’s offside! pic.twitter.com/ZgbJdEYevO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 2, 2024

The USMNT bowed out of the Copa America tournament with a 1-2 record.