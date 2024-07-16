Colombia soccer official arrested for fighting with police after match

Colombian soccer official Ramón Jesurún was arrested following Sunday’s Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jesurún, who serves as president of the Colombian Football Federation and vice president of CONMEBOL, was charged with two felony counts of battery.

The 71-year-old was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center during the wee hours of Monday morning after his Colombian squad lost the Copa America Final 1-0 against Argentina, per a report from WPLG Local 10 News’ Chris Gothner.

Jesurún and his 43-year-old son Ramón Jamil Jesurún allegedly fought multiple security guards who were trying to maintain the peace after the match had ended. The incident reportedly began when the pair “became irate” at one guard in particular.

Head of Colombian Football Federation Ramon Jesurun & his 43yo son were arrested after Colombia’s loss to Argentina. Jesurun, who is also VP of CONMEBOL, missed the award ceremony following alleged altercation with staff. A chaotic night to the very end.pic.twitter.com/PCxFudIQMq — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2024

The altercation reportedly turned physical despite the guards’ attempts to de-escalate the situation. At one point, the elder Jesurún allegedly shoved one of the guards. The younger Jesurún then “grabbed the guard’s neck” and began punching him, per the report.

From start to finish, the Copa American final was a chaotic scene from a security standpoint. Ticketless fans were seen storming the gates and climbing through vents before the match kicked off.

Even fans who were already inside Hard Rock Stadium exhibited unruly behavior.