Italian goalkeeper sports nasty gash after getting cleated in face by opponent

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a very bad day at the office this week.

The Paris Saint-Germain keeper Donnarumma was in goal on Wednesday in league play against Monaco. In the 17th minute, Monaco right back Wilfried Singo got a breakaway opportunity from the flank, and Donnarumma came off his line to meet Singo.

While he did manage to deflect the ensuing shot attempt away, Donnarumma paid a big price for doing so as he ended up being cleated directly in the face by Singo. Donnarumma, who was bleeding significantly from the gash, immediately had to be attended to by the medical staff and eventually got subbed out of the game entirely (with backup keeper Matvey Safonov taking over in goal for PSG).

Here is the full video of the sequence.

Sensitive Content Here’s the hard hit Donnarumma took forcing him to leave in the first half of the PSG vs Monaco match#beINSPORTS #Ligue1 #PSG #Monaco #Donnarumma pic.twitter.com/HMx5nNoPeI — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 18, 2024

A picture taken by Arthur Perrot of RMC Sport in the dressing room after the match showed the extent of the damage to Donnarumma’s face, even after he received stitches to stop the bleeding.

Gigio Donnarumma’s conditions pictured by @ArthurPerrot… after a foul suffered by Wilfred Singo. pic.twitter.com/KQRkASiyMO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2024

Singo was whistled for a foul on the play but did not get a card, probably because the contact was initiated by Donnarumma as Singo was trying to taking a shot on goal (ultimately catching Donnarumma on his fellow-through). First-place PSG still managed to win the match 4-2 however, taking all three points from third-place Monaco.

The 25-year-old Donnarumma is of Italian descent and is seen as one of the best keepers in the world. He is also the starting keeper for Italy’s national team and came through with the decisive penalty save on England’s Bukayo Saka that won the 2020 Euros for Italy. But keeper is the perhaps the most dangerous position on the pitch, and Donnarumma got a big taste of that Wednesday with the worst cleating we have seen since this one from the NFL several years ago.