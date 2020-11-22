Patrick Queen took Derrick Henry cleat to the face on painful-looking play

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is known for being one of the toughest players in the NFL to bring down, but Sunday may have been the first time he accidentally raked an opponent in the face with his cleat.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen tried to make a shoestring tackle on Henry in the first half, but what he ended up with was a faceful of Henry’s cleat. Henry’s foot got under Queen’s chinstrap and somehow popped the rookie’s helmet off. You could see on the replay that the bottom of Henry’s cleat actually scraped Queen’s face.

#Ravens’ LB Patrick Queen accidentally got cleated by Derrick Henry. Ouch pic.twitter.com/tdxN4X59iA — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2020

Queen remained down and was tended to by trainers, but fortunately he returned to the game shortly after.

One prominent head coach even said recently that he understands why players are intimidated of Henry. That was a new type of punishment that the running back inflicted on Queen, albeit an unintentional one.