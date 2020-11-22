 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 22, 2020

Patrick Queen took Derrick Henry cleat to the face on painful-looking play

November 22, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Patrick Queen Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is known for being one of the toughest players in the NFL to bring down, but Sunday may have been the first time he accidentally raked an opponent in the face with his cleat.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen tried to make a shoestring tackle on Henry in the first half, but what he ended up with was a faceful of Henry’s cleat. Henry’s foot got under Queen’s chinstrap and somehow popped the rookie’s helmet off. You could see on the replay that the bottom of Henry’s cleat actually scraped Queen’s face.

Queen remained down and was tended to by trainers, but fortunately he returned to the game shortly after.

One prominent head coach even said recently that he understands why players are intimidated of Henry. That was a new type of punishment that the running back inflicted on Queen, albeit an unintentional one.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus