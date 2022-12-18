Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final

Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick in the 80th minute. He converted and then netted the equalizer roughly a minute later. The match then went to extra time.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second half of extra time to give Argentina a 3-2 lead. That still was not enough, as Mbappe once again netted an equalizer in the 118th minute after being awarded a penalty kick for an Argentina hand ball.

Before the game went to penalty kicks, Donovan joked on the FOX broadcast that he needed a cigarette.

“I don’t smoke guys, but I need a cigarette,” the former U.S. men’s national team star said.

Argentina went on to win in penalty kicks.

The 2022 World Cup final will probably be remembered as the single greatest World Cup match ever played. Donovan was not the only one who needed a smoke after watching it.