Lionel Messi scores winning goal in his Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi only needed one game to make his mark with Inter Miami.

Messi signed with MLS club Inter Miami in June, stunning many soccer fans in the process. His first match with his new team came on Friday night in Leagues Cup play against Cruz Azul of Liga MX.

Messi had a free kick in extra time and lofted a ball over the heads of the wall of players in front of him. His ball hooked into the top left corner of the net to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Here is another angle that comes from behind the net, showing how much bend there was to Messi’s kick.

THATS WHY HE IS THE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vM5l87uZe3 — Tito Benach (@TitoBenach) July 22, 2023

Here is another cool angle:

Inter Miami only began play in 2020. Messi is surely putting the club on the map — quickly.