Lionel Messi goes viral for his savage move in MLS game

February 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Lionel Messi on the pitch

Lionel Messi went viral for the savage move he pulled off during Inter Miami’s MLS game against Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami was leading 1-0 in the first half when a Real Salt Lake player was down on the field just beyond the penalty box. Messi was dribbling the ball and passed it over the downed player to himself, where he attempted a shot on goal.

People couldn’t believe the audacity Messi had to attempt that move.

In addition to that move, Messi assisted on Robert Taylor’s goal in the first half to put Inter Miami on the board.

Wednesday marked the first game of the MLS regular season for Inter Miami. Messi wasted no time captivating fans with his moves and strong play — even if it meant dribbling over a downed player.

Lionel Messi
