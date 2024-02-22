Lionel Messi goes viral for his savage move in MLS game

Lionel Messi went viral for the savage move he pulled off during Inter Miami’s MLS game against Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Wednesday night.

Inter Miami was leading 1-0 in the first half when a Real Salt Lake player was down on the field just beyond the penalty box. Messi was dribbling the ball and passed it over the downed player to himself, where he attempted a shot on goal.

Messi really had the audacity to flick it over a player lying on the ground 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/cyHC14r9hZ — george (@StokeyyG2) February 22, 2024

People couldn’t believe the audacity Messi had to attempt that move.

If I am the guy on the floor, I’d hate whoever blocked this shot for the rest of my life!

He was a Messi goal away from becoming a legend!

pic.twitter.com/vQduRscRAk — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) February 22, 2024

Messi really dribbled an injured player by chipping him with the precision of a surgeon. He's so fake man 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dznzhx1Wyp — Max Stéph (@maxstephh) February 22, 2024

Bro… Messi literally did the soccer version of AI’s step over… over an injured RSL player. 😂#MIAvRSL #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/68eBbOTYNK — Jeff Weisinger 🇺🇲/🇵🇭 (@J_Weisinger) February 22, 2024

MESSI DRIBBLES OVER DEFENDER. Insane display of skill from the GOAT. Not your typical Wednesday night American football highlight. 🐐⚽️pic.twitter.com/SlSiDdBbZt — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 22, 2024

I mean come on this is just insane. Guy is down injured and #Messi𓃵 just bounces it right over him like it’s no big deal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/93eXdGQ5Mz — David (@david_b712) February 22, 2024

In addition to that move, Messi assisted on Robert Taylor’s goal in the first half to put Inter Miami on the board.

🚨GOAL INTER MIAMI 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lionel Messi’s beautiful pass to find Taylor and he finishes it off in style to give the first goal of the season 🤩

pic.twitter.com/N6tM7f9CCr — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) February 22, 2024

Wednesday marked the first game of the MLS regular season for Inter Miami. Messi wasted no time captivating fans with his moves and strong play — even if it meant dribbling over a downed player.