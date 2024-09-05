Soccer player Alex Morgan makes big announcement

One of the most recognizable figures in women’s soccer has made a big announcement.

U.S. women’s national soccer team and San Diego Wave FC star Alex Morgan announced on Thursday that she is retiring. Morgan shared a lengthy video on social media in which she said she is “so happy to be able to finally tell” fans she is calling it a career. She called the decision difficult but said it has been “a long time coming.”

Morgan also got emotional as she thanked her family for their support throughout her career. You can see the full video.

Morgan’s final match will be this Sunday, when the Wave host the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.

The 35-year-old Morgan will finish her career with 224 appearances for the U.S. women’s national team from 2010 through 2024. She scored 123 goals, which ranks fifth all time for the U.S. women’s team and eighth all time for women’s international soccer.

Morgan’s last international appearance came at the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, where she was called upon as a replacement after Mia Fishel tore her ACL on the final day of training. Morgan scored a goal in the U.S.’s first game of the tournament and helped the team win gold.

Morgan played on three U.S. women’s Olympic teams, winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also won the Women’s World Cup with Team USA in 2015 and 2019.