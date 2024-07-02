 Skip to main content
US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter ripped over fatal move in team’s loss to Uruguay

July 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Gregg Berhalter looking intense

US men’s soccer head coach Gregg Berhalter did not win over many fans with a gesture he made Monday during his team’s Copa America match against Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The US entered the contest tied in the Group C standings with Panama, who was playing simultaneously against Bolivia. The US just needed to match Panama’s result given that the Americans had a +3 goal differential before both matches kicked off.

Panama started their game 1-0, but Bolivia was able to equalize in the 69th minute.

Berhalter seemed to have received the news of Bolivia’s goal mid-game. He appeared to gesture to his squad about the Panama-Bolivia update, raising both of his index fingers to relay the score.

Seconds later, Uruguay scored the match’s lone goal in the 66th minute.

Fans on X piled on Berhalter over what became a move symbolic of the team’s failure.

Panama ended up scoring two more goals to win 3-1, meaning a US tie with Uruguay would not have been enough for the Americans to advance past the group stage.

Berhalter wasn’t the only maligned figure at Arrowhead on Monday. Referee Kevin Ortega also drew the ire of fans and even had a contentious moment with US captain Christian Pulisic after the match.

