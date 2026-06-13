The reason Team USA subbed out Christian Pulisic early revealed

Christian Pulisic was not on the field as the final whistle was blown in Team USA’s win over Paraguay.

Team USA won its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener convincingly on Friday, despite Pulisic getting substituted just before the start of the second half. Sebastian Berhalter came in to replace Pulisic in midfield as play resumed after the break at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino explained that the decision to remove Pulisic early was due to a minor injury scare the veteran star suffered in the first half.

“We didn’t want to take any risks,” Pochettino told reporters.

Pulisic later chimed in as well, revealing that he took a kick in the back of the calf that prompted the team to give him the rest of the night off.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing,” Pulisic shared. “Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days.”

Pulisic may have remained in the game had Team USA not come out firing in the first half. With the Americans racing out to a 3-0 lead before halftime, there wasn’t much logic in keeping Pulisic in the contest with a gimpy leg.

Pulisic did his part in the victory, recording the assist on Folarin Balogun’s first goal to give their team a 2-0 lead. Balogun’s 31st-minute goal was gently tucked in off a Pulisic pass into the box.

🚨 GOAL USA! 🚨



Folarin Balogun makes it 2-0 for the United States off a beautiful assist from Christian Pulisic. Absolute class from start to finish. 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6OUMHFzyCE — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) June 13, 2026

As things stand, Pulisic does not sound like he’s in danger of missing Team USA’s second game in the group stage next week against Australia.