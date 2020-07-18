Video: Will Ferrell gives odd ESPN interview with Ricky Bobby helmet on and lots of corn

Actor Will Ferrell gave a completely bizarre interview on ESPN Saturday night.

Ferrell is a part-owner of Los Angeles Football Club and spoke with analyst Taylor Twellman for a halftime interview of the LAFC-LA Galaxy game in Orlando, Fla. Ferrell had some stubble and long hair growing, and then he broke out a helmet worn by Ricky Bobby, the character he played in “Talladega Nights.” He also had a long pause after being asked what he did during quarantine. People couldn’t miss all the kids in the background, many of whom were eating corn.

“Every time we need a score, whenever I put on my Talladega Nights helmet…we score.” Just a casual check-in with Will Ferrell. #LAFCvLA pic.twitter.com/Cn42URrBkS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2020

Leave it to Ferrell to bring some wackiness to the telecast. It’s almost like he intentionally was trying to copy this interview.

LAFC had an impressive season last year, going 21-4-9 before losing to Seattle in the conference finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Galaxy entered Saturday’s game leading in the “El Trafico” head-to-head series between the teams 2-1-3.