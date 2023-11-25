 Skip to main content
Fans flip out after FanDuel sports betting goes down

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
FanDuel betting screen locked

Fans flipped out on Saturday after FanDuel’s sports betting offerings were locked for over an hour.

Fans looking to wager on games through the FanDuel app noticed that all betting lines were locked, making it impossible for people to place a bet.

You can see the lock logo throughout the screen in this video.

FanDuel later posted a message to its customers apologizing for an issue on their site that required some maintenance.

“Our Team is aware of the issue with our live and pre-live markets being locked. We are working to get this resolved as soon as possible and will follow up here with any updates. We appreciate your patience and understanding,” they wrote via X.

Saturday was a huge sports day as many college football rivals were playing and/or scheduled to play later in the day. The wagers were all locked and fans were getting a maintenance message.

Some people joked that if you were that upset about FanDuel being locked, it might be time to call the phone number for help.

