Ryan Lochte undergoes surgery for knee injury after waterslide mishap

Ryan Lochte had to undergo surgery recently on his knee after a waterslide mishap.

Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid posted a photo on Instagram Friday that showed Ryan giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed. She tagged the location as the Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Reid’s caption said: “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks!”

The post suggests that Lochte got injured going down an inflatable water slide.

Lochte posted a video on July 24 of himself going down an inflatable water slide, though there is no confirmation whether this was the slide where he was hurt.

Lochte was really moving going down that slide.

The accomplished swimmer turned 37 on Aug. 3. He has won 12 Olympic medals across four Olympiads during his swimming career, including six golds. He attempted to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but fell short. He was trying to qualify in the 200 meter individual medley and 200 meter freestyle.

Lochte indicated at the time that he would like to continue swimming.

“I think I’ve said this millions of times, I will quit swimming when I stop having fun. I love this sport. It’s gotten me to places that I have never — that people dream about. So I’m very grateful for that. I’m still having fun, I’m finding different ways of making swimming fun again. I still want to race, but as far as another Olympic Trials, I don’t know about that. I will be 40. That’s pushing it. We’ll see. Anything can happen. I could take years off and come back and be stronger than ever, who knows.”

The knee injury, which Swim Swam says was a torn meniscus, can be regarded as a minor setback for Lochte.