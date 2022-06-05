Alexander Zverev reveals extent of his brutal foot injury

Alexander Zverev had to retire from his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Friday due to a brutal injury suffered during the second set. On Saturday, the world No. 3 player revealed the extent of his injury.

Zverev posted photos on Instagram Saturday of himself on crutches. In his caption, Zverev said that preliminary medical checks indicated he suffered several torn ligaments in his foot.

“Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot,” Zverev said.

That is a tough break for Zverev, but the significant injury is probably what anyone thought when they saw Zverev go down.

Nadal took the first set 7-6 (10-8) and they were tied 6-6 in the second when Zverev suffered his injury. The injury robbed fans of what was looking like an epic match. It will also probably cost Zverev significant recovery time.

Video of the injury is below.