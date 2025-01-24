Alexander Zverev had classy response to Novak Djokovic’s retirement

Alexander Zverev had a classy response to Novak Djokovic’s medical retirement on Friday.

Zverev won the first set of his semifinal match against Djokovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne 7-6. Djokovic missed a ball at the net on set point down 6-5 in the tiebreak and then decided to shake hands and retire from the match.

Some fans attending the match at Rod Laver Arena began to boo Djokovic after his retirement, which didn’t sit well with Zverev.

Zverev was interviewed by Jim Courier after the match and had nothing but respectful words for Djokovic.

“Please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury. … Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means he cannot continue a tennis match. So please be respectful and really show some love for Novak as well,” Zverev said.

Zverev went on to say he regards Djokovic as both a friend and mentor, and that he wanted the match to be a good 5-set one, but it didn’t work out that way.

“Don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury. … Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life.” -Alexander Zverev after Novak Djokovic medically retired from their #AusOpen match. pic.twitter.com/hvyi0usp84 — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2025

Djokovic was criticized by some for complaining about an injury but still being able to beat Carlos Alcaraz. Then he had people upset that he retired against Zverev.

Fans pointed out that difficult position.

Honestly #Djokovic can’t win can he. If he wins a match with an injury he’s called a faker because he fought to win instead of retiring. If the injury overcomes him and he retires he’s booed for not finishing the match. What on earth do people want. Incredible speech from zverev — James Owen (@James_Owen10) January 24, 2025

One person who won’t be criticizing Djokovic’s choices is Alexander Zverev — he knows just how bad of pain Djokovic must have been in.