Alexander Zverev cries in postmatch speech after losing US Open

Alexander Zverev was emotional in his speech after losing in the finals of the US Open on Sunday.

Zverev won the first two sets against Dominic Thiem and was up a break serving 5-3 in the third for the championship but blew it. He also double-faulted twice in the tiebreak to lose 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Zverev was emotional after the loss, likely because he had the championship in front of him and squandered it. He was crying in his speech after the match, mentioning how he missed his parents, who were unable to be in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nothing but class from @AlexZverev after an incredible match pic.twitter.com/U8X3W2gP2n — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 14, 2020

Zverev talking about his parents to close out his runner-up speech was such a heartfelt moment pic.twitter.com/4KLCejUoWj — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 14, 2020

Zverev is only 23 and has been coming on lately. He reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2018 and 2019. He made the semis of the Australian Open earlier this year. And he had the US Open title in his grasp before losing on Sunday. He is close to grabbing his first major and needs to get over the top.