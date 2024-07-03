Andrey Rublev explains his bizarre meltdown at Wimbledon

Andrey Rublev has developed a reputation for exhibiting unprofessional behavior on the tennis courts, and he was at it again on Tuesday.

Rublev was upset in his first-round match against Francisco Comesana at Wimbledon 6-4 5-7 6-2 7-6 (5) on Tuesday. After having his serve broken following a mis-hit during the third set, Rublev violently smashed his racquet against his left leg several times in a row.

I think Rublev needs to see a sports psychologist. This happens far too often, and it's pretty excessive. pic.twitter.com/oneqavULmK — Bill Cooney (@BillCooney) July 2, 2024

The Wimbledon meltdown comes a month after Rublev had a temper tantrum at the French Open.

What was bizarre about Rublev’s meltdown is that he smashed his racquet against his own leg, causing some injury to his body. He said in his post-match press conference that he whacked his leg because it’s against Wimbledon rules to damage the grass.

“I wouldn’t do it if I was able to hit the racquet on the floor. Because we’re not allowed to hit it on the grass.. so I don’t know.. at that moment I couldn’t take it anymore. I needed to let emotions out. But thanks. Everything is fine,” Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev was asked about fans who are worried about him & his on court behavior: “Fans online, after you hit yourself with a racquet 7 times, are quite worried about you. I know you’re saying it wasn’t as bad as Paris, but fans are quite worried. Is it something that’s on… pic.twitter.com/gZhLFLcUF4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 2, 2024

The 26-year-old Russian is ranked No. 6 in the world and has won 16 titles during his pro career. He has reached the quarterfinals of all four majors but never advanced beyond that. His conduct on the court is unbecoming though even if he takes the well-being of the grass surface seriously.